Nottingham gas explosion: Two seriously injured
- Published
Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a gas explosion at an industrial estate.
Emergency services were called to Bio Dynamic, in Colwick, Nottingham, shortly after 10:00 BST.
The fire service said there had been a gas explosion and a tank had collapsed but there was no fire.
The company, which converts food waste into energy, said the "accident was not as a result of any failure in the normal operation of our plant".
Paul Allen, who was delivering to the site when it happened, told the BBC: "We heard a boom and apparently, well from what I can see anyway, a 30ft tank which was holding gas has exploded and is now laying across the road.
"Apparently, from eyewitnesses, it lifted it about 10ft off the floor.
"It must have been a hell of an explosion to lift a tank off the floor."
Bob Winter, medical director for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said paramedics specially trained to deal with major incidents were dispatched.
"We treated two patients on scene," he said.
"Both had suffered serious injury and were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by ambulance."
At the scene - Christian Hewgill, BBC East Midlands Today
I'm at Bio Dynamic on the Colwick Industrial Estate in Nottingham where eyewitnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" earlier this morning.
Two ambulances were driving away as I arrived, and there are still fire engines and police vehicles here.
A blue tank is lying on its side. It appears that this tank is what exploded but this is unconfirmed.
Nottinghamshire Police said: "We're not treating the incident as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now dealing with the matter in its entirety."
Bio Dynamic UK added: "Two of our friends and colleagues have been injured and our main focus and concerns are with them.
"The accident was not as a result of any failure in the normal operation of our plant and we are now working with the HSE to understand how this incident occurred."