Image copyright Adam Allcock Image caption The shop on the corner was badly damaged by impact and fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle smashed into a building and caught fire.

A car and a taxi crashed, causing the car to hit a shop front on the corner of Queen's Road and Henry Road, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 23:30 BST on Sunday and found the car and hairdressers alight.

Several properties in the area lost power as a result, while the woman was treated as a precaution, police said.

Image caption The full extent of the damage was clear the next morning

Residents said power was restored in the early hours of the morning when fire crews declared the area safe.