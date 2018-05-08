Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters managed to free the girl in about an hour

A three-year-old girl had to be freed from a vending machine after getting both her hands stuck.

Firefighters raced to the rescue at the Matalan store at Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Acting watch manager Pete Hopkins said "lots of equipment, including the odd cuddle" was used to free the girl.

It took about an hour to free the girl who was uninjured despite her ordeal.