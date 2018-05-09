Image caption Mariam Moustafa's body is due to be returned to Egypt on Friday for burial

Hundreds of mourners offered prayers at a service held in memory of an Egyptian student who died after being attacked waiting for a bus in Nottingham.

Mariam Moustafa was left in a coma after an assault on 20 February, and died three weeks later.

The body of the 18-year-old, who was studying engineering at Nottingham College, is set to be flown back to Egypt for burial on Friday.

Her father Mohamed said the family is still coming to terms with her death.

"I have very bad dreams, and when I wake up every morning I can't believe that this happened to my daughter," he said.

Image caption Mohamed Moustafa said the family is still trying to deal with Mariam's death

Image caption Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects to Mariam Moustafa

Mourners gathered at the Islamic Centre on Curzon Street, Nottingham, for the service.

Miss Moustafa's body will be taken to London for another memorial ceremony ahead of the flight to Cairo, when further prayers will be held before the burial.

Image caption Further services are due to be held in London and Cairo

Image copyright Nottingham College Image caption Cyclists wearing t-shirts with Mariam Moustafa's image helped raise money to contribute to the £13,000 to return her body for burial in Egypt

Investigations into Miss Moustafa's death are continuing.

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm remains on bail. Nottinghamshire Police has said the attack was not hate-related.

Police are still waiting for the results of tests to establish if there was a link between the assault and Miss Moustafa's death, after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

An investigation has also been launched by prosecutors in Rome, where Miss Moustafa was born, while the Egyptian embassy has said called for justice over the "vicious attack".