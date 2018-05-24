Image copyright Google Image caption Magistrates in Nottingham heard Tivnan was "truly sorry" for any distress caused

A law student has pleaded guilty to harassment over racist chanting caught on camera at Nottingham Trent University.

Rufaro Chisango filmed people chanting "we hate the blacks" outside her room in a halls of residence on 5 March.

Joe Tivnan, from The Parklands in Erdington, Birmingham, has admitted racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

The 19-year-old said he was "truly sorry" for the distress he had caused.

East Midlands Live: Traveller encampment at Park and Ride site; Mum's appeal to find lost teddy

Tivnan was fined £200 and ordered to pay £500 compensation to Ms Chisango during the hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Leo Pyle said the victim "was too frightened to even leave her room" as a result of the chanting.

"These words were described by other students as shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful," he said.

"It was entirely understandable that she felt what was being chanted was being aimed at her."

Co-accused Lauren Leigh, also 19, has pleaded not guilty to the same offence, and will face a trial in July.