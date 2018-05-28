Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged stabbing happened on Allen's Walk in Arnold on Saturday

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a man was injured in a stabbing on Saturday, police have said.

A 29-year-old was treated for non life-threatening injuries after the attack in Allen's Walk, Arnold.

It was one of four knife-related incidents in the Nottingham area over the weekend, none of which were linked, police said.

The man, from Mansfield, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

The force said patrols have been increased in the Gelding area where three of the four stabbings took place.

Image caption A 15-year-old boy was stabbed following what police believe was "a scene at a bus stop" on Alfreton Road on Friday

A 17-year-old was taken to hospital after being slashed in Hawthorn Crescent, Arnold, at about 14:10 BST on Saturday.

Another 17-year-old was stabbed in Redhill, Gedling, during the early hours of Friday.

And a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Alfreton Road in the Radford area of the city on Friday.

