A fashion student whose grandmother survived breast cancer has designed a swimwear range for women who have had breasts removed.

Lauren Milburn's collection features pockets for prosthetic breast inserts and is designed to conceal scar tissue.

The 21-year-old has named the range Nisey after her grandmother Denise Pounder, who had a single mastectomy.

Ms Milburn said women who have had mastectomies "want to buy clothes which make them feel normal again".

Many mastectomy patients "feel let down by the high street as they can't find bras or swimwear which are up to date and meet their needs," said Ms Milburn, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire.

The student has created a tankini and a bikini with halter-neck cover-ups, and a one-piece swimsuit with a wrap.

Concealed seams have been used inside the cups to protect scar tissue.

Ms Pounder, 68, from Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, hailed the "vibrant and patterned garments" and said she was "so proud" of what her grand-daughter had achieved.

The designs are set to go on display at Nottingham Trent University's Art and Design Summer Show 2018.

