Image caption The southbound carriageway of Middleton Boulevard is closed because of the crash

Part of a busy ring road near a hospital is expected to be closed for most of the day after a lorry carrying a digger crashed into a bridge.

Police have asked people to stay clear of the area around Middleton Boulevard, near the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Inspectors are assessing the extent of damage to the bridge.

The hospital said the rush hour crash was likely to affect all traffic heading there.

It happened at about 08:00 BST and caused "severe congestion", according to bus company Nottingham City Transport.

It said there were "severe delays" for some of its services, with many buses not moving for about 25 minutes.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The road will be reopened "as soon as it is safe to do so"

The crash has also been causing problems for people heading to and from Derby on the nearby A52, with long queues of traffic.

The southbound carriageway of Middleton Boulevard is closed and there is a diversion along Triumph Road and Derby Road.

Nottingham City Council said there was still heavy traffic on the ring road at about 11:00 and they, the police and Highways England were trying to get the road reopened "as soon as it is safe to do so".

"We will be monitoring this situation throughout the day to try and reduce any disruption caused to the evening peak," the council said in a statement.

