Image copyright Google Image caption The message was left in a toilet at Florence Boot Hall at the University of Nottingham

A message left on a bathroom floor at a university that read "uni girls love rape" is being investigated as a hate crime by police.

The words were written using toilet paper at the University of Nottingham's Florence Boot Hall at the end of May.

A picture of the message was posted on Twitter on 30 May and was widely condemned.

The university said it was "appalled" by the incident and has launched a project to tackle misogyny on campus.

A spokesman said there needed to be a better understanding of the "nature and extent of sexual misconduct".

The university is also reviewing levels of night patrols and lighting around the campus.

Vice chancellor Professor Shearer West said he "witnessed the overwhelming reaction from staff and students, united in condemnation".

"Misogyny, harassment and hate crime of any sort has no place in our university community or in wider society," he added.

"Education and training are important, as is the provision we have in place to support anyone who is subject to harassment or hate crime."

The picture was posted by @victoriakayexo who said: "This is disgusting. What is wrong with people."

In reply to her picture on Twitter, one user wrote: "This is absolutely vile, would like to see some action taken to investigate this."

The bathroom message was removed as soon as university staff were made aware of it.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the matter was referred to them by the university and they are treating it as a misogynist hate crime.

