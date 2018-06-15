Image copyright Purple Mamba Image caption The swinging club's owners said many of its members had children

A swingers club that said some members struggled to find babysitters at weekends and evenings has won approval for extended opening hours.

Purple Mamba, a "private club for liberated adults", in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, wanted to make it easier for parents to attend.

Some neighbours opposed the move, claiming it had led to noise and disturbances in the area at night.

Rushcliffe Borough Council approved the application.

Image copyright Purple Mamba Image caption The club's owners have said it is a social environment for adults to meet new people

The club, which says it has more than 400 members, initially opened between 20:00 to 02:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as from 16:00 to 22:00 on Sundays.

In documents submitted to the council it applied to extend its hours so it can open every day of the week, and the decision was granted by the council up to 30 June 2019.

Amanda Carroll, who runs the club with Christopher Mould, said family commitments of customers had led to them seeking extended hours.

"People are asking us 'can you open midweek because we can't get babysitters for a Friday?', or 'we can't get babysitters for a Saturday, but we can get such-and-such to look after our child on a Thursday', so it's a practical reason," she said.

Image copyright Purple Mamba Image caption The club's owners said they had worked hard to bring "the right clientele" into the area

Some residents had complained to the council of vomit and urine in the streets near the club, but the owners denied it was caused by their customers.

Mr Mould said the club had a good relationship with neighbouring businesses.

He said there was "a vast demand for what we're doing".

"In the world that we have today, it provides a very nice, open environment in which people can meet," he said.

"Surely everybody deserves to relax and feel happy."

Image copyright Purple Mamba Image caption The club initially was only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

