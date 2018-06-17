Breakdown man killed fixing car on Rainworth bypass
- 17 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A breakdown recovery worker died when he was hit by a car while repairing a vehicle in a lane of a dual carriageway.
The 33-year-old man died at the scene on the A617, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on Friday, at about 19:20 BST.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers have spoken to the driver of the vehicle but no arrests have been made.
The force has appealed for dashcam footage of the incident.