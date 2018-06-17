Man injured in Nottingham shooting
- 17 June 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Radford area of Nottingham.
Police have put up a cordon in Ronald Street where the man suffered gunshot injuries at about 14:00 BST.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
Extra officers have been sent to the area to investigate and reassure residents.