Image copyright Family handout Image caption David Stokes was described as a "true family man"

An RAC recovery worker killed when he was hit by a car while repairing a vehicle in Nottinghamshire died "doing the job he loved", his family said.

David Stokes, 33, from Chellaston, Derby, died at the scene of the crash on the A617 in Rainworth at about on Friday evening.

Mr Stokes' family described him as a "true family man".

RAC chief executive Dave Hobday said the death had been "a terrible shock to all of us at the RAC".

In a statement Mr Stokes' family said: "Words can't express how much we love and miss him...

"We appreciate all of the heartfelt messages of condolence we have received but we'd ask people to allow the family time to grieve at this difficult time."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Stokes died while fixing a car on the A617 near Rainworth

RAC chief executive Dave Hobday said: "David was a dedicated, much loved and valued member of our team and his death has been a terrible shock to all of us at the RAC.

"We continue to work closely with his family and will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

"His death has sparked an enormous reaction from colleagues, friends, other breakdown patrols and recovery workers."

Mr Hobday added the company would be holding a minute's silence on Friday at about 11:00 BST in memory of Mr Stokes.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

