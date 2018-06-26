Image caption Police believe the shots were fired from a handgun

A second man has been arrested after a shooting outside a pub in Nottingham.

Shots were fired towards a vehicle near the Park Tavern in Arnold Road, Old Basford, on Thursday afternoon.

No-one was injured and a car believed to be linked to the shooting was recovered in Gayhurst Green, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of firearm possession. A man, 24, arrested on Friday has been released under investigation.

