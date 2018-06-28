Image caption The 15-year-old admitted carrying a knife after he was stopped by armed officers following a shooting in the St Ann's area

A teenager who armed himself with a knife to go to the aid of a friend who had been shot has been sentenced.

The 15-year-old was also sentenced for robbing three boys in Nottingham in December.

At Nottingham Youth Court he admitted two counts of robbery and possession of a knife.

The boy was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders' institute and also ordered to pay £250 worth of compensation.

Image caption Two people were taken to hospital with "relatively minor" injuries after the shooting

On 4 June, the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was stopped by armed officers after a shooting in St Ann's Well Road.

Police said they saw him running from the scene and later hiding behind a wall.

He told officers he had armed himself with a knife at home and went to the area to help a friend who had called him to say he had been shot.

