Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The suspect is shown riding away from the scene of the shooting

A suspect with "distinctive" yellow gloves is being hunted by police investigating a shooting in Nottingham.

CCTV images have been released showing the man, who is otherwise dressed in black, cycling from the scene.

A 34-year-old was treated for leg injuries after the attack in Argyle Street, Radford, at about 14:00 BST on 17 June.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his early 20s, and carrying a black bag.

He rode off toward Independent Street where he dumped the bike and ran off.

Police initially said the shooting happened in Ronald Street but changed the location following enquiries.

Det Insp Chanelle Whitney said: "The CCTV images don't show the man's face but we hope that the distinctive yellow gloves may jog people's memories if they saw him before or after the incident.

"If you did see him you might have a small but vital piece of information that could help us bring the offender to justice."