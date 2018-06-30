Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Extra patrols have been put on in the area to reassure residents, police said

A teenager has been left with potentially life-altering injuries after being shot in Nottingham.

The 17-year-old was attacked at the junction of Ireton Street and Portland Road in Radford shortly before 23:00 BST on Friday.

He was hit in the chest and hand but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Extra patrols have been put on in the area and no arrests have so far been made.

It follows shootings on 17 June, also in Radford, and on 22 June near a pub in Old Basford.

