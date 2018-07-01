Image copyright Craggy Image caption A 72-year-old suspect remains in police custody

A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a city pub on a busy street.

The attack happened outside the Old Dog and Partridge Pub on Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham at 16:10 BST on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was injured and is reportedly in a stable condition. The suspect is still in custody.

Police sealed off the area for several hours and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A number of photos of the police response were posted online, with Craggy tweeting "It's all happening stabbing Dog & Partridge about 15 minutes ago".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.