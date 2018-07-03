Image caption Officers said they were keen to talk to teenagers at a party nearby

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a man died from stabbing injuries.

Lee Marshall, 38, died in hospital after he was found by officers in Commercial Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Calvin Turner, of Bulwell, and Adam Ward, of Aspley, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named will appear before magistrates later.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

