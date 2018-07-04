Nottingham

Teen recovered from Nottingham lake after major search

  • 4 July 2018
Colwich Marina Image copyright Google
Image caption The area is close to the River Trent and has a series of lakes and pools

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a lake in Nottingham.

Fire, ambulance crews, a police helicopter and underwater dive team were called to Colwick Park Marina just after 14:00 BST.

Officers said it was reported the boy had gone into the water and not re-surfaced.

He was recovered from the water at 15:20 and taken to hospital but police have not confirmed his condition.

Entry to the park has been affected and a planned swimming event has been cancelled.
Image caption Emergency services searched the area for more than an hour

