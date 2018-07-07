More than 30 robins in city hide and seek

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption The Robin Hood and Sheriff of Nottingham sculptures were designed by Manchester-based artist Jodie Silverman

More than 30 decorated robins have been hidden across Nottingham as part of an art trail celebrating the legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

Members of the public can use a trail map to find the quirky and colourful sculptures around the city over the next 12 weeks.

Each sculpture was sponsored by a business and painted by an artist.

An auction of the sculptures is due to be held in October and will help raise funds for Nottinghamshire Hospice.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Ay up me duck by Koren Holbourn

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Read All About it by Ann Faircloth

The Hoodwinked trail also includes more than 50 book benches created by local primary schools.

Councillor Dave Trimble said: "In preparing for this unique trail we have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic support of businesses, the astounding talent of the artists and the wonderful creativity of our city's schoolchildren."

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Hands of Hope by Jess Kemp

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Goose Fair Goose Fowl by Cathy Simpson

Trail maps are available and for information about where to find them, visit the Hoodwinked website.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Rocket Robin by Deven Bhurke

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption The City Ground Robin by Sophia Edwards

Hoodwinked was led by Nottingham City Council in partnership with art event producer Wild in Art.

