A 10-year-old who went missing from a care home has been found living with homeless people.

The child went missing from the West View home in Pleasley, Derbyshire, for more than three days last week.

Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed it was treated as a "major incident" but said it could not go into details due to confidentiality.

There will now be a formal investigation into the disappearance, officials said.

The council confirmed the boy was found on Sunday.

Steve Edwards, service director for youth, families and social work at the council, said: "This is a highly unusual event and was treated as a major incident.

"The police were immediately informed and a multi-agency search was undertaken including using the police helicopter.

"The police used social media to help locate the child who was found safe and well."

