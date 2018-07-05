Image caption Officers said they were keen to talk to teenagers at a party nearby

Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a man in Nottingham.

Lee Marshall, 38, died in hospital after being found in Commercial Road, Bulwell, in the early hours of 29 June.

The two 16-year-old boys, who cannot be identified, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Calvin Turner, 18, of Bulwell, and Adam Ward, 18, of Aspley, and another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, were charged with murder on Monday.

They have since been remanded in custody.

