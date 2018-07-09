Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The officers were attacked at about 23:15 BST on Friday night

Two police officers were attacked with a glass bottle and one also kicked in the stomach after being called out to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

They were attacked as they led a man away from the scene in the Nottingham Road area of Eastwood, in Nottinghamshire, on Friday night.

One officer suffered injuries to her head and the other has arm injuries.

A man, 34, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating, affray and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

