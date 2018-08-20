Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty Maxwell fell to her death from a balcony after entering a room occupied by five men from Nottingham

Relatives of a woman who fell to her death from a 10th-floor balcony in Spain have pleaded with five men from Nottingham to tell them what happened.

Kirsty Maxwell, from West Lothian, died shortly after entering an apartment which was occupied by the men.

Her family want "answers" from the men, who have denied any responsibility for Mrs Maxwell's death.

Attempts were made to contact them for a BBC Scotland documentary but they have not commented.

Kirsty's mother, Denise Curry, said: "The only thing we've asked for is for them to tell us what happened in that room.

"I would like answers from them, because Kirsty has no voice."

Image caption Kirsty Maxwell's parents, Brian and Denise Curry, want the men to explain what happened in the apartment

In a previous statement released to media, four of the men described Mrs Maxwell's death as a "tragic accident" and said their names had been "dragged through the mud" through no fault of their own.

The men were among a group of 50 on holiday from Nottingham, and Mrs Maxwell's family believe these people may have information too.

"We've always said the answers to what happened to Kirsty are in Benidorm and Nottingham," said her mother.

"I do hope that as a result of the documentary the people who have the answers have the decency to come forward and help the family, because it's very hard on us."

Who was Kirsty Maxwell?

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty and Adam Maxwell had only been married for seven months when she died

Kirsty Maxwell was a 27-year-old woman from Livingston, West Lothian.

She married her husband Adam in September 2016, having known him for 10 years. They were in the process of buying a new home and had planned to start a family.

Her younger brother, Ryan Curry, said: "She was at the happiest point in her life."

How did Kirsty Maxwell die?

Image caption Kirsty Maxwell's family are running their own appeal for information

Mrs Maxwell went to Benidorm in Spain for a hen do with a group of friends on 28 April 2017.

The women were staying at My Pretty Payma Apartments, also known as Apartmentos Payma.

They went out for food and drinks on their first night away, and Mrs Maxwell and two friends returned to the apartments in the early hours of 29 April. They were pictured on CCTV waiting for lifts at 05:35.

Mrs Maxwell went to sleep and one of her friends filmed her snoring in their apartment on the ninth floor at 06:50.

An hour later, at 07:51, Mrs Maxwell fell to her death from the balcony of apartment 10E, on the tenth floor, which was occupied by five men from Nottingham.

Mrs Maxwell's family have confirmed that she had no history of sleepwalking. They want to know how she ended up in the room, and what happened in the room.

What were the Nottingham men doing?

Image caption Joseph Graham, who was arrested by Spanish police, said he was not near the balcony when Kirsty Maxwell fell to her death

All five men - Joseph Graham, Callum Northridge, Ricky Gammon, Anthony Holehouse and Daniel Bailey - gave statements to the police in Spain.

Mr Gammon said he was drinking in the living room with Mr Bailey and Mr Graham, while Mr Holehouse and Mr Northridge were asleep in their rooms.

Mr Graham said there was a knock at the door and he opened it to Mrs Maxwell, who went into the bathroom "very upset" and tried to climb out of a small internal window which overlooked the kitchen area.

He thought Mrs Maxwell was a woman who had been with his friend in another apartment, he told police, and that she had gone out of the apartment and wanted to get back in.

Mr Gammon said Mrs Maxwell looked as if she had taken something. A toxicology report later found alcohol in her system but no traces of any other drugs.

Image caption Kirsty fell from the tenth floor of Apartmentos Payma

Mr Bailey said he went to wake up Mr Northridge. Mr Holehouse said he was asleep until he heard Mr Graham shout "You're in the wrong room," and he never saw Mrs Maxwell himself.

Mrs Maxwell somehow got from the bathroom to the balcony. Mr Graham was heard to shout "the girl has jumped". He said he did not see Mrs Maxwell jump and he only went to the balcony after she had done so.

Police arrested Mr Graham on suspicion of homicide but he was released two days later, without charge, following a court appearance.

He issued a statement saying he was innocent of any wrongdoing and had been advised by a Spanish lawyer not to make any comment for legal reasons while the case was open. He said it was a "tragic accident".

Image caption A retired detective from Scotland is reviewing the case for Kirsty Maxwell's family

The other four men in the apartment were also questioned in court as part of the inquiry three months later.

They returned to Spain voluntarily and exercised their legal right to answer only questions put by their lawyer.

Following the court hearing Mr Northridge released a statement on behalf of the four men.

"This was a tragic accident and we categorically deny any involvement in this unfortunate incident," it said.

"It goes without saying that our deepest sympathy goes out to Kirsty's family and our thoughts are with them all at this terrible time.

"We have had our names dragged through the mud and used in a derogatory manner throughout this process through no fault of our own."

Brian Curry, Mrs Maxwell's father, criticised the men for only answering questions from their lawyer.

He said: "It's disrespectful to us, it's only prolonging the agony for us. Why would these men do that? Why would they prolong our agony?"

How can people help?

Image caption Adam Maxwell said the circumstances surrounding his wife's death were "impossible to believe"

The judge and police have never confirmed to Mrs Maxwell's family whether her death is still being investigated as homicide.

However, the case is still open and authorities are still awaiting the results of DNA tests taken from Mrs Maxwell.

Her family have not been satisfied with the investigation by Spanish authorities and have hired retired detective David Swindle, who set up Operation Anagram to examine the activities of serial killer Peter Tobin.

They want anyone with information to contact them via the Kirsty Maxwell website, which can be done anonymously.

Mrs Maxwell's widower Adam said: "We made a promise as a family that we would leave no stone unturned for Kirsty. This was my Kirsty. The circumstances surrounding it were impossible to believe. They still are, but what else can I do?"

Killed Abroad will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland at 21:00 BST on Monday 20 August and will be available on iPlayer shortly after.

