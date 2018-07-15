Image copyright Jonathan Radford Image caption Jonathan Radford is hoping to raise £10,000 for Sarcoma UK in memory of his father

A cycling club has helped a teenager to raise awareness about a rare form of cancer his father died from.

Jonathan Radford's father Andy died in March 2017 after he was diagnosed with sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer.

The Vale of Belvoir Cycling Club took part in four 25 mile routes, for sarcoma awareness, earlier.

Jonathan, 16, is hoping to raise £10,000 for Sarcoma UK with a two week Land's End to John O'Groats ride on 5 August.

Image copyright Radford family Image caption Andy Radford died in March 2017 after a three year battle

Mr Radford, a father of two, died during Jonathan's mock GCSEs after a three year battle.

Jonathan, from Bingham, Nottinghamshire, said: "He was very calm. Everyone said he was a great gentleman - that always sticks with me, how polite he was."

He said he wanted to raise money for the research charity so "other families don't have to go through the same thing we have been through".

Talking about the 1,000 mile Land's End to John O'Groats ride, he said: "My personal challenger is not to walk any of it.

"I'm not nervous at the moment because I have done all my training so I know I can do it now."