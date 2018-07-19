Image copyright PA Image caption Conditions at HMP Nottingham have been criticised in recent reports

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of an inmate at Nottingham Prison.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed 43-year-old Brett Lowe died at the jail on Wednesday.

It is understood he was remanded in custody on Tuesday after appearing before magistrates in the city charged with three burglaries.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 28-year-old was arrested in connection with the case, and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force would not confirm if the arrested man was the cellmate of Mr Lowe.

The death of the prisoner is the latest in a string of fatalities at the jail, whose facilities have been heavily criticised.

Eight inmates have killed themselves in the prison since 2016, including five in a four-week period last year.

The death rate was described as "tragic and appalling" by the chief inspector of prisons, Peter Clarke.

In January, Mr Clarke issued the MoJ with an urgent notification letter, demanding action within 28 days.

The move led to Justice Secretary David Gauke publishing an action plan in February.