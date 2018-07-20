Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Extra patrols were put on in the area to reassure residents after the shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left a teenager with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old suffered chest and hand injuries after being attacked at the junction of Ireton Street and Portland Road in Radford, Nottingham, at about 23:00 BST on 29 June.

Police said the victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said investigations were "ongoing".

