Brett Lowe prison death: Man charged with HMP Nottingham killing
- 21 July 2018
A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of an inmate at Nottingham Prison.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said 43-year-old Brett Lowe died at the jail on Wednesday.
It is understood he was remanded in custody on Tuesday after appearing before magistrates in the city charged with three burglaries.
Inmate Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok has been remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.