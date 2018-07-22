Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened early on Sunday morning on the A1

One person died when a car and a lorry were in collision on a section of the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

The crash happened between Tuxford and Carlton-on-Trent, near the A614, at about 05:20 BST.

The road has been closed southbound between the two areas while officers continue their investigation.

The force has appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward and any dashcam footage of either of the two vehicles before the crash.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.