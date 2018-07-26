Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lotus Close in the St Ann's area of Nottingham on Thursday evening

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Nottingham.

Police said they were called to Lotus Close, off Hungerhill Road, in the St Ann's area, shortly after 17:00 BST.

It is reported the victim suffered injuries to his leg but it is not thought these are life-threatening.

The area has been cordoned off and extra officers have been brought in while inquiries continue. An appeal has been made for anyone with information to come forward.

This follows shootings on 17 June in Radford, on 22 June near a pub in Old Basford and on 29 June in Radford again.