Image copyright Penguin PR Image caption The Brinsley Coffin Walk has taken place annually for the past 12 years

A coffin trail along a route followed by Nottinghamshire villagers has honoured one of its main supporters.

The Brinsley Coffin Walk, which runs between Brinsley and Greasley, was taken by mourners up to the mid-19th Century in order to bury their dead.

This year's event paid tribute to local historian Doreen Lockett, who performed a symbolic service in St Mary's Church graveyard as part of the commemoration.

The 74-year-old died after collapsing when shopping in November.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Local historian Doreen Lockett was one of the most dedicated supporters of the Brinsley Coffin Walk

Coffin walks along what were known as corpse roads were followed by mourners in remote villages who had to travel to neighbouring settlements in order to give their dead a church burial.

The Brinsley Coffin Walk has taken place every year for the past 12 years to show the difficulties faced by former villagers before St James the Great Church was built in Brinsley in 1861.

For the past four years the villagers have also carried a full-sized coffin.

Image copyright Penguin PR Image caption Villagers carrying a full-sized coffin

Joanne Hutsby, from Gillotts Funeral Directors, which provides the coffin for the walk, said Ms Lockett's death made this year's event more poignant than usual.

"Doreen was a wonderful supporter of the walk and was so proud of the tradition and the history associated with it," she said.

"We haven't decided who will step into her role, but they have big shoes to fill."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.