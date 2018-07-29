Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lotus Close in the St Ann's area of Nottingham on Thursday evening

A man has been arrested over a suspected shooting in Nottingham.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the leg, was taken to hospital on Thursday evening for non life-threatening injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police stopped and searched eight people in the St Ann's area but no weapons were found.

The 21-year-old is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The latest incident in Lotus Close, off Hungerhill Road, follows three shootings in June, in nearby Radford and Old Basford.

