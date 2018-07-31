Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Stephen Walsh, 37, died after he was assaulted at home following a crash

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was allegedly followed home and attacked after a car crash.

Stephen Walsh, 37, was involved in a collision in Newstead Avenue, Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, between 22:00 and 22:30 BST on Sunday.

Police believe he did not stop and drove home to nearby Blenheim Avenue, where he was assaulted.

The father-of-two sustained fatal head injuries and police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle.

No weapons were seen during the alleged assault, officers said.

Police said after Mr Walsh was attacked, the man left and said he would return the next day to exchange insurance details.

Mr Walsh, who was driving a Lexus when the crash happened, was found dead at about 05:55 BST on Monday.

'We will find you'

Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said the other driver has not reported the collision or come forward yet, and appealed for him to call the police.

She said: "I want to appeal directly to the driver. A man has died and his children and family deserve to know what happened.

"This will not go away. I appreciate you may be scared. I don't think you planned this and I want to hear your side of the story. I have officers waiting to speak to you now and it would be much better if you come forward, because if you don't, we will find you."

Officers are looking for a white man in his 20s, who was possibly driving a "gold coloured estate car or car-derived van".

"That vehicle will have some front offside damage," she added.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday. The initial report revealed Mr Walsh died of head injuries and further tests are being carried out.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.