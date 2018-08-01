Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Stephen Walsh died after he was assaulted at home following a crash

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was assaulted at home after being involved in a car crash.

Stephen Walsh, 37, was found dead at his home in Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, at about 05:55 BST on Monday.

He had been involved in a crash in nearby Newstead Avenue between 22:00 and 22:30 on Sunday night.

Police believe he did not stop and drove home where he was assaulted.

Father-of-two Mr Walsh, who was driving a Lexus when the crash happened, suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

A post-mortem examination found he died of head injuries and further tests are being carried out.

Nottinghamshire Police said no weapons were seen and the attacker left, saying he would return the next day to exchange insurance details.

Officers have also recovered a silver Vauxhall Astra for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

A police spokesperson said detectives would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw anything suspicious in Blenheim Avenue around the time of the assault.

Paying tribute to Mr Walsh on Facebook, John Patrick Harte said: "This man and his family are lovely and respectful people. A young beautiful family.

