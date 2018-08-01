Image caption Stuart Hall is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a house in Harworth at about 19:45 BST on Monday and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Stuart Hall, of Bracken Way, Harworth, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

