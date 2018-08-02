Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Stephen Walsh died of head injuries

Police investigating the death of a car driver after a crash have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on Monday after the crash on Sunday night.

Police said they believed Mr Walsh, 37, did not stop at the scene and drove home where he was assaulted.

Detectives have been given a 36-hour extension to question a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Image copyright Google Image caption The scene of the crash on Newstead Avenue is close to Mr Walsh's home

The crash took place in Newstead Avenue, Mapperley, close to Mr Walsh's home in Blenheim Avenue.

The father-of-two, who was driving a Lexus, suffered serious head injuries in the subsequent attack, police said.

He was found dead at about 05:55 BST on Monday. A post-mortem examination found Mr Walsh died of head injuries and further tests are being carried out.

Officers attended Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier to apply for the extension.

