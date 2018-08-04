Man in court over Nottingham crash fight death
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of a driver who police say was assaulted after a crash.
Father-of-two Stephen Walsh, 37, died at his home on Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.
Oliver Brown, 21, of Digby Avenue in Mapperley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He was bailed to an address outside of the county and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 September.
