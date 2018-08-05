Image copyright Navtej Johal Image caption Thousands of homes in Nottinghamshire have been affected by the burst pipe

Several thousand homes are without water in Nottinghamshire after a major pipe burst.

Large parts of the eastern side of the county are affected by the problem, which occurred in the village of Epperstone.

Severn Trent Water says it is one of its biggest mains, meaning people may have no supply or low pressure.

The company has said it is working to deliver bottled water to vulnerable people in the affected areas.

Peter Edney, from Severn Trent Water, said the company is "taking it really seriously", and will investigate the cause of the burst as soon as it can reach the broken part.

"Our real priority at the moment is to dig down to that pipe, get the broken part out, get a new piece in so we can get everyone's supplies back on, and return to normal," he said.

"It's a 24in pipe, so it's a pretty big pipe."

In 2016, about 20,000 homes were left without running water for 12 hours following a burst main in the same village.