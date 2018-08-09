Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home the morning after the crash

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a driver police said was assaulted after a crash.

Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home on Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on 30 July.

Roseann Newton, 20, of Findern Green in Sneinton, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 11 September accused of an assisting an offender.

Oliver Brown, of Digby Avenue in Mapperley, has been charged with manslaughter over Mr Walsh's death.

Mr Brown - who Nottinghamshire Police confirmed is the boyfriend of Ms Newton - appeared before magistrates on Saturday.

After being bailed to an address out of the county he is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 September.

Image caption The scene of the crash on Newstead Avenue is close to Mr Walsh's home

