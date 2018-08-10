Image copyright Google Image caption A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Monday evening

A man has been charged with two offences over a street shooting in which a man was shot in the thigh.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital after he was hurt in Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Monday evening.

A 26-year-old man, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, has been charged with possession of a firearm and grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

