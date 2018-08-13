'Depraved' rapist jailed for 34 years

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Stuart Hooper subjected two children and two adults to "horrific and utterly depraved" attacks

A serial rapist who carried out "horrific and utterly depraved" sex attacks on two adults and two children has been jailed for 34 years.

Stuart Hooper, formerly of Chilwell in Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of 24 sex attacks in June.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 44-year-old committed the offences over a 20-year period.

Hooper, who was sentenced on Friday, must also serve eight years on extended licence once released from prison.

The charges:

14 counts of rape, including four on a child under 13

Five counts of indecent assault

Three counts of sexual assault, including one on a child under 13

Assault by penetration

Inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Common assault

Det Con Hannah Frame, from Nottinghamshire Police, said it was "the most horrific case of sexual abuse I've ever had to investigate".

She thanked the victims for their "bravery and patience".

"In effect he has given his victims a life sentence of the psychological impact these attacks have," Det Con Frame said.

"It is only right that he is given such a lengthy sentence too and I know his victims will take great comfort from that."