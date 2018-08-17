Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Aziah McKenzie-McKenna will serve at least half of his sentence in a young offenders institution

A teenager has been jailed for stabbing a 19-year-old man in the leg during a fight in a Nottingham shopping centre.

Aziah McKenzie-McKenna, 18, of Sneinton, was sentenced to 14 months after he admitted the stabbing at Victoria Centre, on 17 June.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he was shopping for clothes before getting into a "grapple".

The court was told his mother was a campaigner on knife and gun crime, working with the police commissioner.

Judge Sarah Buckingham said going shopping armed with a knife was a "very dangerous and foolish decision".

The court heard McKenzie-McKenna and two other men had "shared stares" with each other before getting into a fight.

As they struggled in front of shoppers at about 14:00 BST, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh.

In a statement read by prosecuting lawyer, Jonathan Dunn, McKenzie-McKenna said he carried the knife "out of fear" because he had been attacked two years ago, but had "no intention of using it".

Mr Dunn said the stabbing "was shocking to the people who saw it" and the defendant "accepts his actions were reckless and beyond self-defence."

'Stupid mistake'

The teenager handed himself into police nine days later when he was identified by two of his former teachers after an appeal.

Richard Posner, defending, said McKenzie-McKenna was a bright student and accepted he had made a "stupid mistake."

Image copyright Google Image caption The fight happened in the Victoria Centre on a busy Sunday afternoon

Judge Buckingham said she had seen many cases like this where someone died from a stab wound to the leg.

She said it was "heartbreaking" that young men carried knives as protection, but it was "not the answer" and would only result in prison.

McKenzie-McKenna, of Lyndhurst Road, who admitted the charges of wounding and possession of an offensive weapon in public, will serve at least half of his sentence in a young offenders institution.

