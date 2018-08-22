Image copyright Ashley Kirk Image caption Officials said part of the northbound motorway was likely to be shut for some hours

A fatal crash has caused long delays after the M1 was closed in both directions around Nottingham.

The crash took place just after 15:00 BST on the northbound carriageway just after junction 25 for the A52.

Police confirmed one person had died in the accident but would not release any further details.

Part of the southbound carriageway was opened just after 16:00 but large tailbacks had built up with congestion spreading into surrounding roads.

This part of the motorway was fully open by 18:30 followed by one lane northbound but at least some lanes were likely to be shut for hours to come.

Rob Taylor was caught in some of the wider delays and tweeted that traffic was being turned around, which was "very, very slow progress".

M1 shut at jct25 n/b been ongoing for about 3hrs cars + vans being turned, trucks reversing plus trapped traffic 24-25 very, very slow progress. Long way around to get back to shed tonight but at least I had options. pic.twitter.com/hQH5gsrHgT — Rob Taylor (@hydremaduck) August 22, 2018

Police said they were trying to clear some of the tailbacks from the rear and thanked drivers for their patience.

Officers also said traffic had been affected by two other dealing with two other serious incidents.

One in the Aspley area involved a car and a man, with the other in Chilwell involving a 70-year-old woman who had been taken to hospital.