Image copyright Nottinghamshire County Council Image caption The £20,000 sculpture incorporates a tail fin of one of the aircraft with the names of all the men

A new memorial has been installed remembering 40 World War Two airmen who died in crashes close to a village.

The crews included those in two Lancaster Bombers which crashed over Bleasby, Nottinghamshire, in 1943.

The £20,000 sculpture incorporates an aircraft tailfin with the names of every man killed.

Fundraiser Ken Ogilvie said following his research he has been able to tell the families the exact circumstances of the men's deaths.

The dedication ceremony of the Bleasby Aircrews Memorial is due to take place on Saturday afternoon, following a church service.

Image caption Parts of the crashed aircraft are still being found in fields near to Bleasby

The airmen in six aircraft that crashed in the area, as well as other RAF personnel deaths, have been remembered with the memorial, near St Mary's Church at Glebe Field, Bleasby.

On 1 September 1943, Lancaster JB132 crashed in mid-air with Lancaster R5698 over High Cross in Bleasby.

JB132 was returning from a bombing raid in Berlin and was close to landing at RAF Syerston.

All 19 men who died in the crashes are buried at Newark Cemetery.

Image caption A Polish crew died after their plane crashed soon after take off in their Wellington bomber

Mr Ogilvie, 70, began his research five years ago to uncover information about the fallen airmen.

He approached the RAF and the Canadian and Australian air forces, scoured local records and the National Archive, to uncover what happened.

He said: "Until the research was carried out, many of these families did not know the exact circumstances about how their loved one died in the war and we have been able to find this information out for them."

