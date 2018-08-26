Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left in a coma after an attack in Parliament Street, Nottingham

Six teenagers have been summoned to court to answer affray charges over the death of an Egyptian student who died following an attack at a bus stop.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left in a coma after the attack in Nottingham on 20 February, and died of a stroke three weeks later.

She was buried in Egypt in May.

Three 17-year-old girls, two 15-year-old girls and a 19-year-old woman have been summoned to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 27 September.