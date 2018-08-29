Image copyright Google Image caption The man and woman died at Tall Trees Park Homes in Forest Town

A man and woman have died at a caravan park in Nottinghamshire.

The 66-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at Tall Trees Park Homes in Forest Town, Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday and they believe the pair were known to each other.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are still trying to establish whether anyone else was involved.

