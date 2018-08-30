Uncle and niece 'died from stab wounds' at Mansfield caravan park
An uncle and niece found at a caravan park in Nottinghamshire died from stab wounds, police have confirmed.
Richard Thompson, 66, and 48-year-old Lisa Butler were found at Mr Thompson's home at Tall Trees Park Homes in Forest Town, Mansfield, on Tuesday evening.
Ms Butler's family said she was "a much-loved wife and mother".
Nottinghamshire Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
