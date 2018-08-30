Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ms Butler was described as "a much-loved wife and mother" by her family

An uncle and niece found at a caravan park in Nottinghamshire died from stab wounds, police have confirmed.

Richard Thompson, 66, and 48-year-old Lisa Butler were found at Mr Thompson's home at Tall Trees Park Homes in Forest Town, Mansfield, on Tuesday evening.

Ms Butler's family said she was "a much-loved wife and mother".

Nottinghamshire Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Image caption Lisa Butler and Richard Thompson died at Tall Trees Park Homes in Forest Town

