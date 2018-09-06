Image caption Officers described the attack as "shocking" but said it was an isolated incident

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.

The male victim was found in Hawksley Road in the Hyson Green area on Wednesday and died in hospital.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police said a 17-year-old and two 14-year-olds had also been arrested on suspicion of murder. The victim has not yet been formally identified.

Officers said it was an isolated attack and extra patrols had been put in place to reassure residents.

"Incidents like this are shocking for the community who may feel unnerved by what has happened," Det Insp Justine Wilson said.

