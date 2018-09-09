Image copyright Family handout Image caption Esrom Ghide, known as Hanny, was found in Hawksley Road with stab wounds to his chest

Five teenagers, including three 14-year-old boys, have been charged with murdering a man in Nottingham.

Esrom 'Hanny' Ghide, 20, was found stabbed in Hawksley Road, Hyson Green, on Wednesday. He died of his injuries in hospital.

The three boys, along with two others aged 16 and 17, are due before Nottingham magistrates on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Ghide's family said he "was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished".

They added: "His passing has left a big hole in our lives."

